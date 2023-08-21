Seattle ranked as one of the worst major cities in the world for air quality and pollution Monday morning as a blanket of wildfire smoke continued to cover the region.

As of 6:30 a.m., Seattle’s air quality index hovered around 100, dropping from around 190 Sunday evening when the AQI ranked worst globally among 90 major cities, according to air quality technology company IQAir.

A shift to onshore winds Monday is expected to begin to filter out the pool of smoke that has settled across the region, but the smoke layer still extended “a considerable distance offshore” Sunday night, the weather service said.

As of Monday morning, visibility appeared to be improving along the coast and into portions of the Olympic Peninsula. Although westerly winds will keep more smoke from blowing into the region, it will take “some time to scour out the low level air mass,” the weather service said, adding that smoke may linger over the Seattle metro area through Monday evening.

Smoke from fires in British Columbia, Eastern Washington and the Cascade Mountains began to filter into Western Washington on Saturday.

Ongoing fires and smoke dragged the region’s air quality into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” categories — an index ranging between 101 to 200 — as the weekend progressed.

Sunday PM update: Air quality will remain UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS or UNHEALTHY today in the region; while Darrington will reach UNHEALTHY or VERY UNHEALTHY at times. Limit your exposure outside and use air purifiers, if available. pic.twitter.com/DziuPpFItJ — Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (@pscleanair) August 20, 2023

Air quality levels in Spokane were the worst in the country Sunday afternoon — with an index around 400 to 500, and some even higher.

An air quality alert is in effect until noon Monday for most of Western Washington, issued by multiple agencies including the National Weather Service, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the Department of Ecology.

The smoke will nudge high temperatures back down to normal for the season on Monday, in the mid- to upper 70s inland and in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

Monday will also bring higher humidity and an overall lower fire threat, the weather service said.

A weather system moving in from the our Canadian neighbors Tuesday morning will bring with it cooler temperatures and the potential for light showers — “but nothing significant” — across the region, said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week, with highs bouncing around the low to mid 70s inland and in the 60s on the coast.

“Moisture continues on the paltry side with this system, but we’ll take what we can get,” the weather service said. The Olympic Peninsula will see the best chance for wetting rain, with a 50% 60% chance of a quarter of an inch. Probabilities drop off eastward, the Seattle metro area resting at a 20% to 30% chance.

With onshore flow continuing, we’ll see cloud cover across the region Tuesday and Wednesday, likely in the morning hours before clouds scatter for partly-sunny afternoons, Borth said.

Scattered showers will gradually lift into the North Cascades on Wednesday as temperatures inch back up the thermometer.

With the departure of the weather system, highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid- to upper 70s inland and in the upper 60s to low 70s closer to the coast and inner waters.

Temperatures will likely warm and reach the 80s again in Western Washington later this week, the weather service said, but we’ll be breathing easier by the time highs rise again.

At least six large fires were burning throughout the state Sunday morning, including near Spokane and elsewhere in Eastern Washington, as well as around the Cascades, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The Gray fire, one of the region’s largest blazes, began near Medical Lake in Spokane County around noon Friday and has grown to 12,000 acres.

The fire has killed at least one person, destroyed more than 185 buildings, closed parts of Interstate 90 and prompted the county to declare a state of emergency Saturday, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Another Spokane County fire, the Oregon Road fire, also broke out this weekend and has spread to about 9,200 acres, according to the state. As of Sunday morning, it was 0% contained.

A second person was found dead after flames consumed parts of the county in wildfires that erupted Friday afternoon.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Gregory said a body was found in the area burned by the Oregon Road fire in North Spokane County on Sunday afternoon, The Spokesman-Review reported. A cause had not been determined.

The Sourdough fire, started by a lightning strike, has been burning near Newhalem, Whatcom County, since late July and is about 12% contained.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to the ongoing wildfires, which he said had burned more than 34,000 acres in the past several days.

Seattle Times staff reporter Elise Takahama contributed to this report.