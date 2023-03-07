A few scattered showers here, some sun breaks there — that’s what’s in the forecast this week, Seattle.

A few brief bursts of rain will wet pavement across the Puget Sound area on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

With morning temperatures dipping into the low 30s across the region, officials are warning that roads might be a bit slick and urging drivers to slow down.

Good morning & Happy Tuesday!



Nothing major to report on our roadways thus far into the morning commute.



Be aware of the cold temperatures leaving some spots on the roadways everywhere a bit slick. Take things a bit slower, get those headlights on and don't use cruise control. https://t.co/w5Q29xHhWw — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 7, 2023

Highs Tuesday will run slightly below normal, hovering in the mid 40s and stretching to 50 in some places.

“So, really not too much different from what we saw yesterday,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“We’re going to have some isolated showers around today again, as well as Wednesday, but really nothing really widespread. Most of the day, it will be drier for most,” DeFlitch said early Tuesday.

Overnight lows will sink into the 30s Tuesday night, potentially turning damp roads slick with ice by Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

Much of the same weather conditions are expected Wednesday as a few showers brush by, interrupting an otherwise partly cloudy day across the Seattle area.

We can't get out of this pattern with upper level lows off the coast for the next three days keeping a chance of showers in the forecast. Steady rain late in the week with a couple of fronts. High temps remaining below normal, like they have been since the 2nd week of Feb. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Vnx3PFKdC3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 6, 2023

“We can’t get out of this pattern” that is keeping a chance of showers in the forecast throughout the week, the weather service said on Twitter.

Widespread rain is expected to touch down across the Olympic Peninsula on Thursday, but will likely wait to fall across the I-5 corridor until Friday.

“There’s a better chance for widespread precipitation beginning later Thursday, but really into Friday as another system moves through the area,” DeFlitch said, with increased rain and winds ushering the region into the weekend.

Highs will remain a touch below normal through the week, bouncing around the upper 40s to lower 50s.