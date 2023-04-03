It’s April: Time for those showers — and maybe more.

Monday’s Seattle-area forecast features rain with a chance of snow and hail, depending on where you are.

Scattered showers will blanket the area for much of the day, with daytime temperatures expected to hit a high of 49 and a low in the evening of 38. In areas above 1,000 feet, snow could mix with rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

In Seattle, those scattered showers may give way to a “short lived” burst of hail, according to Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“There’s really a chance of hail the entire day,” Davis said. “It’s kind of hard to pinpoint.”

Daytime temperatures through Friday are expected to hover in the high 40s and low 50s, according to the weather service.