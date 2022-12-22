It’s only day two of winter, yet it appears our region wants to give us a prompt demonstration of all the season has to offer.

With mostly clear skies overnight, Western Washington experienced quickly cooling temperatures as the surface radiated away its heat, according to the National Weather Service. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the high at Sea-Tac Airport was 22, with a wind chill of 11 and falling.

Lows across the Seattle area continued to drop overnight, bottoming out in the upper teens and threatening the 1983 record of 14 degrees, said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service.

As the sun rises Thursday, its warmth a distant memory, highs will barely stretch into the upper 20s. If Seattle doesn’t reach 27 degrees Thursday, it will be the coldest day in over a decade — and Wednesday night marked only the eleventh time Seattle’s lows dipped into the teens since 2000, according to the Seattle Weather Blog.

In areas outside of Seattle, howling winds will make it feel even colder Thursday, with “wind chills pretty much in the single digits, and even negative below zero across areas up north like Whatcom County,” Borth said.

Areas in Eastern Washington will endure wind chills as low as -30, according to the weather service.

Some very cold wind chills out there this morning so bundle up as you head out. Take a look at some of the wind chills into central and eastern Washington! 🥶#WAwx pic.twitter.com/WkqF2r9rgG — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 22, 2022

The weather service issued a wind chill advisory for wind chills as low as -5 until 10 p.m. Thursday across the east Puget Sound lowlands, from Snohomish County to Pierce County. There is also a wind chill advisory for as low as -10 until 10 p.m. Thursday for San Juan and western Whatcom counties.

A winter storm watch is in effect for up to 3 inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice from 4 p.m. Thursday to Friday evening across the east Puget Sound lowlands. There is also a storm watch for up to 3 inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice from Thursday evening to Friday for San Juan and western Whatcom counties.

Clouds will return by Thursday evening as our next weather system moves in across the region.

On Friday, to add to the active weather we’ve seen this week, Mother Nature is likely to bring more snow, sleet and freezing rain to our meteorological buffet.

With freezing rains, ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch in the Seattle area are possible, with “the larger amounts or the heavier ice across the southbound areas toward Grays Harbor County,” Borth said.

🥶🌧️🧊 FREEZING RAIN

Here's the latest freezing rain ice accumulation animation for THU evening thru SAT afternoon. We are really concerned about the impacts to the FRI AM commute across the Puget Sound. That said, ice accumulation will be possible anywhere in western WA. #wawx pic.twitter.com/4cmiSZkOLe — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 21, 2022

Temperatures will start to rise on Friday, with highs in the 40s before reaching a seemingly balmy 50 on Christmas Eve.

Heavy rain Friday and through the weekend could potentially result in rapid snow melt as well as river and urban flooding, the weather service said.

A list of King County cold weather shelter locations can be viewed on the King County Regional Homelessness Authority website, st.news/kingshelter. A list of Snohomish County cold weather shelters is at st.news/snoshelter.