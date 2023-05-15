Anyone remember the cool and wet weather we were seeing just last month?

No? OK …

Record-setting heat will continue across Western Washington as we roll into the workweek under August-like heat.

Seattle’s record for consecutive 80-degree days in May is four, “and it sure looks like we’re going to break that record” this week, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

There’s also a good chance Seattle will set a record daily high for the fourth day in a row on Monday, the weather service said.

Seattle’s highs on Friday (82), Saturday (86) and Sunday (89) all beat previous record highs set at the weather station at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Farther south, toward Olympia and the Oregon border, temperatures on Sunday exceeded the Seattle metro area’s highs.

Overnight, temperatures in most areas across Western Washington didn’t dip much below 70 degrees — a recipe for restless sleep and a warm launching point for temperatures Monday to catapult well into the 80s and near 90s once again, the weather service said.

Seattle’s Monday morning low of 63 degrees — only 3 degrees below the normal high for May 15 of 66 — ties for the warmest May low temperature on record, according to the weather service.

Areas along the coast — like Hoquiam and Quillayute, both of which broke all-time heat records Sunday — will be noticeably cooler Monday, while the interior lowlands will continue to endure temperatures in the 80s and 90s, putting more heat records in jeopardy.

Looks like Hoquiam had a little bit left in the tank this afternoon, eking out another degree to put the record at 91!



Not to be left behind, Quillayute tied its highest recorded May temperature at 92. The last time this occurred was on May 7, 1987. #WAwx #Toasty https://t.co/TavMLjZbzV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 15, 2023

With hot temperatures persisting in the lowlands, despite a cool ocean breeze knocking the mercury down along the coast nearly 20 degrees, Monday will be a “classic fake-out day for the interior temperature-wise,” the weather service said online.

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for portions of Western, northwest and west central Washington.

Clouds will begin to form over the Cascades on Monday afternoon thanks to a pool of cooler air slowly drifting closer from Oregon, the weather service said.

This will set the stage for thunderstorms across the region as the area of high pressure anchored over much of Western Washington collides with the colder system moving over the northern portion of Oregon, creating an unstable atmosphere.

It is “very unusual to have that kind of feature here when it’s this hot,” Felton said.

⚡️EXCITING & STORMY DAY AHEAD⚡️



Today will start off much like yesterday—warm and sunny. But then …



After lunch time, moisture moving up from the southwest will trigger thunder over the Cascades.



These storms will race westward by 3 pm—right into the metro area! ⚡️ — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) May 15, 2023

The winds over the Cascades are easterly, so thunderstorms “are going to float down into the lowlands and possibly get into Seattle late this afternoon into this evening,” Felton said.

Isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds, are expected to roll over the Cascades and bubble up over the Puget Sound lowlands through midweek.

By Tuesday, the cool marine air will blow farther inland, knocking temperatures down a few notches, “but we’re still going for a high of 81, which is way above normal for this time of year,” Felton said.

Highs across the Puget Sound area will dance around the mid to low 80s for much of the workweek, cooling 5 to 10 degrees from Monday’s highs and eventually dipping down into the 70s by the weekend.

As high temperatures continue to make a run at 90 degrees, the weather service warns of increasing risk of heat-related illnesses, especially in those sensitive to heat or who don’t have access to effective cooling and hydration.

Seattleites should consume plenty of fluids and reschedule strenuous activities Monday to early morning or evening, when the temperatures dip again. People should also wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is a 911 emergency, according to the heat advisory.

People should also be aware that, despite warmer air temperatures, waterways may remain cold across the region.

Snowmelt keeps the temperatures of most rivers and lakes in the upper 40s to low 50s this time of year. Puget Sound’s temperature is in the mid-40s, making cold-water shock a real concern for swimmers of all abilities.

The weather service advises using caution during water activities to avoid hypothermia and water-related injuries for those seeking relief in area lakes, rivers and streams. Cold water can drain body heat up to four times faster than cold air, the weather service said.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 211 during business hours or go to wa211.org.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated its severe weather response protocol through Monday. Cooling and day centers will be open across the county, and King County Metro drivers have been directed to provide rides to customers seeking relief from the heat, including people who would like rides to cooling centers.