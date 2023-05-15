There’s a good chance Seattle will set a record high for the fourth day in a row as August-like heat continues to bake Western Washington on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday was Seattle’s hottest May 14 on record at 89 degrees. The previous record was set in 2018 when the weather station at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded a temperature of 88 degrees.

Farther south, toward Olympia and the Oregon border, temperatures on Sunday exceeded the Seattle metro area’s highs.

Overnight, temperatures in most areas across Western Washington didn’t dip much below 70 degrees — a recipe for restless sleep and a warm launching point for temperatures Monday to catapult well into the 80s and near 90s once again, the weather service said.

Seattle’s Monday morning low of 63 degrees — only 3 degrees below the normal high for May 15 of 66 — ties for the warmest May low temperature on record, the weather service said.

Areas along the coast — like Hoquiam and Quillayute, both of which broke all-time heat records Sunday — will be noticeably cooler Monday, while the interior lowlands will continue to endure temperatures in the 80s and 90s, putting more heat records in jeopardy.

With hot temperatures persisting in the lowlands, despite a cool ocean breeze knocking the mercury down along the coast nearly 20 degrees, Monday will be a “classic fake-out day for the interior temperature-wise,” the weather service said online.

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for parts of northwest and central Washington.

Clouds will begin to form over the Cascades on Monday afternoon thanks to a pool of cooler air slowly drifting closer from Oregon, the weather service said.

This will set the stage for thunderstorms across the region as the area of high pressure anchored over much of Western Washington collides with the colder system moving over the northern portion of Oregon, creating an unstable atmosphere. It is “very unusual to have that kind of feature here when it’s this hot,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

The winds over the Cascades are easterly, so thunderstorms “are going to float down into the lowlands and possibly get into Seattle late this afternoon into this evening,” Felton said.

Isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds, are expected to roll over the Cascades and bubble up over the Puget Sound lowlands through midweek.

As Monday rolls into Tuesday, the cool marine air will blow farther inland, knocking temperatures down a few notches.

Highs across the Puget Sound area will dance around the mid to low 80s for much of the workweek, cooling 5 to 10 degrees from Monday’s highs and eventually dipping down into the 70s by the weekend.

As high temperatures continue to make a run at 90 degrees, the weather service warns of increasing risk of heat-related illnesses, especially in those sensitive to heat or who don’t have access to effective cooling and hydration.

Seattleites should consume plenty of fluids and reschedule strenuous activities Monday to early morning or evening, when the temperatures dip again. People should also wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is a 911 emergency, according to the heat advisory.

People should also be aware that, despite warmer air temperatures, waterways may remain cold across the region.

Snowmelt keeps the temperatures of most rivers and lakes in the upper 40s to low 50s this time of year. Puget Sound’s temperature is in the mid-40s, making cold-water shock a real concern for swimmers of all abilities.

The weather service advises using caution during water activities to avoid hypothermia and water-related injuries for those seeking relief in area lakes, rivers and streams. Cold water can drain body heat up to four times faster than cold air, the weather service said.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 211 during business hours or go to wa211.org.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated its severe weather response protocol through Monday. Cooling and day centers will be open across the county, and King County Metro drivers have been directed to provide rides to customers seeking relief from the heat, including people who would like rides to cooling centers.