If you’re waiting for a stretch of dry weather to hang holiday decorations outside, you’ll have to make it through some active weather before we see a stretch of dry next week.

The final storm of the week is moving in over the Seattle area, bringing with it increasing rain, wind and moderate to heavy mountain snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Top of the morning, western Washington. Active weather is in store for today as widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds are in the forecast. Here's a satellite loop of the approaching frontal system. #wawx pic.twitter.com/BeHbxYpVGS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2022

“It’s a pretty active forecast for today, and there may be some pockets of snow for hillside locations,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the weather service.

As the sun begins to set and temperatures drop, Seattle’s surrounding foothills and areas around 1,000 feet elevation will have the best chance at seeing snowflakes.

As the evening progresses, snow is more likely to be seen only at higher elevations, “so that threat should only be brief, if it manifests,” McMillian said.

If you’re driving through the Cascades, expect moderate to heavy snowfall. The weather service issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday. Five to 10 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the Cascade passes.

Drivers should be cautious if traveling on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass. Both directions of the highway closed Thursday morning after spinouts and collisions, which followed an eastbound closure of the highway Wednesday morning after a 38-vehicle collision and an eastbound closure on Sunday after a 15-vehicle collision.

As rain increases throughout the region through Friday night, the wind will start howling, too. The strongest winds will be along the coast, and a storm warning is in effect for the coastal area from noon Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday, according to NWS.

Rain will continue to fall over the Seattle area in the form of steady showers through Saturday evening before tapering off for mostly dry conditions on Sunday. Highs will settle in the mid 40s with lows in the mid 30s through the weekend, according to the weather service.

A stretch of dry weather is expected next week.

“We’re going to see a bit of a break from the active weather that we’ve been seeing the past week or so,” McMillian said, with “cooler than average temperatures expected.”