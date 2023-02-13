Despite all the love in the air, it seems the Seattle area will have a cold heart with a chance of snow this Valentine’s Day.

But before cupid arrives, a passing cold front Monday will bring lowland rain, breezy winds and heavy mountain snow across Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will turn progressively colder throughout Monday, dipping into the 30s by the evening.

Gusty winds will make it feel even colder across areas along the coast and straits of Western Washington.

Gale warnings are in effect until midnight in the coastal waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater, the Strait of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet. The combination of these winds and high seas will make for large breaking waves of 15 to 22 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect for the north coast and central coast zones from noon Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday, NWS said.

Strong, gusty winds expected today, especially along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and western Whidbey Island. Winds will peak this evening then ease after midnight tonight. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bzqYuypPjM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2023

As the cold front moves through Western Washington on Monday, snow levels will decrease, dipping below 500 feet by midnight and reaching sea level by sunrise Tuesday, NWS said.

Temperatures will tumble, generating snow-making conditions across the region.

Many of us across the Seattle area could wake up to a white Valentine’s Day, with a dusting of snow likely to cover rooftops and sidewalks before sunrise Tuesday.

“At this time, we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation, though,” Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, said early Monday.

“Perhaps a dusting, maybe a quarter of an inch in isolated locations.”

Colder air will filter southward into the region Monday behind a cold front. While not a major lowland snow event, light accums will be possible as snow levels lower close to sea level by Monday evening. Locally higher totals will be possible under convergence zone bands. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/OjQj6Cr5aQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2023

In the Cascades, Mother Nature will turn the snowmaker on high, with high winds and heavy snow excepted to accumulate to over a foot through Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory for up to 15 inches of snow is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the Cascades of Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom and Skagit counties counties, including Mount Baker and Crystal Mountain ski areas.

Behind Monday’s cold front, “we may have a convergence zone develop, which will perpetuate the precipitation, basically adding more and more snow,” over the central Cascades on Monday, Reedy said.

A winter storm warning for 8 to 19 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph is effect until 11 p.m. Monday in the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties, including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.

If you’re going out Tuesday night for Valentine’s Day, take a warm coat. Once the moisture in the air leaves the region by Tuesday afternoon, sub-freezing (albeit dry) conditions will follow, leaving cold conditions in place for the remainder of Valentine’s Day.

Lows on Wednesday morning under the clear sky will dip into the 20s before Western Washington thaws out as highs stretch to 50 degrees by the latter half of the week.