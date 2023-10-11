Curl up in your blankets a little longer this morning, for another day of wet and wind awaits.

Steady rain returned this week in Seattle, and Wednesday is expected to add more than a few drops in the bucket as gusty showers continue throughout the day.

Highs on Wednesday will be a “carbon copy” of the previous two days, a degree or two on either side of 60, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected to subside by the evening commute, moving along as high pressure makes its way to Western Washington by Thursday morning.

Dry conditions will then resume throughout the day, stretching into Friday as highs nudge their way up to around 70 degrees.

Seattle currently sits just under the record for the most 70+ degree days in a year, which Friday is expected to make a run at, according to the weather service. This year’s total of 116 days ties the record set in 2015.

“I wouldn’t even rule out a little bit of sun on Thursday and Friday,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

The aforementioned high pressure will not linger, though (like it did last weekend). By Friday morning, the next weather system will already be saddled up and at the ready over the coast, and is expected to form drippy clouds in the Seattle area by Friday evening at the earliest.

The arrival of active weather will drag temperatures back down the thermometer, settling the mercury in the lower to mid-60s over the weekend.

Rain today coming to an end tomorrow. Dry Thursday and for most places Friday. Rain returns for the weekend and continues into the first part of next week. Seattle yearly rain total of 18.34" is 8th driest through October 9th since 1945 & the driest it has been since 1994. #wawx pic.twitter.com/lVPaFU6uS4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 10, 2023

Despite the recent rain refresh, Seattle’s yearly rain total was only 18.34 inches as of Oct. 9, which is the driest it has been since 1994, the weather service noted.

“Our normal value is generally 24.23 inches, so we are trending a couple inches below normal right now,” Borth said.

Meteorologists expect El Niño conditions this winter across the Northwest. In Washington, the result may be a warmer and drier winter.

“That’s not official by any means, though,” Borth said. “We could still see systems impact the region that will bring a decent amount of rainfall.”