Seattle didn’t break its record for the rainiest Easter on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been properly saturated lately. The rain just won’t stop.

Swing and a miss! 0.56” fell in Seattle yesterday—not enough for an Easter record.



Wettest Easter Sunday remains April 12, 2009 (0.83”) https://t.co/4oDhqCAZbf — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) April 10, 2023

We’re in a stretch of “pretty typical April weather,” with cool, wet and showery conditions followed by “breaks of sun and those teaser days where everybody starts to think spring is here,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Then the reality of spring in the Pacific Northwest comes back to get us,” Guy said.

After a relatively brief lull in precipitation early Tuesday, showers will increase throughout the day. There’s even a chance of a rumble of thunder for most of Western Washington by the afternoon, according to the weather service.

A convergence zone will set up over Skagit and Snohomish counties Tuesday afternoon before rain showers decrease in coverage Tuesday night across the interior Puget Sound area, the weather service said.

Advertising

The Cascades will pick up 4 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, and “there might be some heavier amounts around Mount Rainier and some of the higher elevations,” Guy said.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain cool, continuing the below-normal trend the Seattle area has experienced since March. Overnight lows will also remain cool, with the mercury settling in the mid- to upper 30s, according to the weather service.

Last month was the coldest March since 2011 and the 11th-coldest March in 45 years, according to the weather service. So far, this April is 3.9 degrees below normal.

Scattered showers and cool temperatures will remain in the forecast through Thursday, with some areas gradually drying out by the afternoons to give the sun a chance to peek through the clouds, the weather service said.

“We’re looking at a drying trend in the weather, especially by Wednesday afternoon,” Guy said.

By Friday, “We’re going to try to warm up a little bit,” Guy said, “emphasis on a little bit,” with highs expected to stretch into the mid-50s.

If you have any outdoor plans, Guy said, “Friday looks like the best day in the next few.”