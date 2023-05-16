Like a fireworks show drawing the curtain on a celebratory night, plentiful thunder and lightning across Western Washington on Monday evening seemingly marked the end of an extraordinary day.

Why was Monday extraordinary, you ask?

It marked the end of a stretch that tied Seattle’s record of four consecutive 80-degree days in May.

A couple time-lapse camera captures from our roof of lightning near the Cascades. #wawx pic.twitter.com/pf9aUR5Gpw — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 16, 2023

Seattle also set a record daily high for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

Seattle’s highs on Friday (82), Saturday (86), Sunday (89) and Monday (88) all beat previous records set at the weather station at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

So, with Monday marking the final day in an extraordinary stretch of August-like conditions, let’s take a look ahead at what Mother Nature has in store for Western Washington as we roll out of this record-setting heat wave.

The marine layer responsible for comfortably cool overnight temperatures will retreat back to the coast Tuesday. At the same time, the weather system responsible for Monday’s thunder and lightning has shifted off to the east as it weakens, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Between 1 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 1,300 lightning strikes in Western Washington, according to the weather service. There were 4,300-4,400 cloud pulses during that time, too.

Lots of lightning over the region today as detected via satellite and ground networks. Also note the opposing flow of the marine stratus working northward with the convective debris clouds moving southwest towards the coast. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/CD0yhoDXC2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 16, 2023

There’s a chance of continued thunder and lightning in the Cascades both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Tuesday’s highs across Western Washington will be noticeably cooler thanks to cool air blowing in from the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures will top out in the 60s on the coast and the 70s inland, the weather service said, as conditions remain sunny after morning clouds clear out.

Overnight lows through the midweek will settle in the 50s — a welcome chance to open up windows overnight.

Open your windows, Seattle—the cooldown is here! — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) May 16, 2023

Temperatures will warm slightly on Wednesday as the marine layer shallows and high pressure strengthens overhead: Expect highs near the 70s along the coast and 80s inland, the weather service said.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will stabilize in the 60s on the coast and 70s to lower 80s inland once again.

“And as we get into the weekend, we’ll start to see more clouds and cooler temperatures,” Felton said Tuesday morning.