As Western Washington warms up Monday from overnight lows in the 40s, another brilliantly sunny day is in store.

Monday’s weather will feature “another day of generally benign conditions” with clear skies and a slight northerly breeze, said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures will warm a few degrees across the region from Sunday, settling around the 70-degree mark, “so about a degree off from normal,” McMillian said.

A noticeable uptick in temperatures will begin Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure off the coast of Washington and Canada begins to strengthen.

Highs across the Puget Sound area will warm nearly 10 degrees above average on Tuesday, bouncing around the upper 70s to mid-80s, the weather service said.

Quiet weather is expected to continue Wednesday as the area of upper-level high pressure builds, allowing the mercury to bubble up nearly 15 degrees above the average temperature for this time of year, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week for areas along the coast before onshore flow increases and temperatures begin to cool. Wednesday is expected to mark the warmest day of the week through the interior.

Big warm up on the way, with Wednesday being the warmest day this week. Here is a look at just how warm it could get across Western Washington. 🌡️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/X7oCrRZY4h — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 5, 2023

Wednesday afternoon and evening temperatures are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s. Highs in the 90s are possible across parts of Puget Sound, the lowlands and southwest interior, the weather service said.

Overnight lows will sink into the 40s and 50s across Western Washington through the middle of the week.

The warmup will be relatively short-lived, though, as “it looks like we’re going to get an intrusion of marine-cooled air on Thursday,” McMillian said, with temperatures settling back down to the upper 60s by Friday.

As for precipitation: In the first week of June last year, Seattle picked up more than an inch of rainfall, according to the weather service. This year, we’ve got … nothing.

Dry conditions will continue to prevail across the region this weekend into at least the first half of next week. With areas of breezy winds there is an increased risk of brush fires. Please be careful and do your part to prevent wildfires. #wawx pic.twitter.com/f0wgZUeo97 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 4, 2023

Seattle’s current yearly rain total of 12.8 inches is more than 6 inches below normal (18.89 inches) and is the normal rain total for late March. With below-normal precipitation and warm, dry conditions in the forecast, fire concerns are elevated, the weather service said.