Tuesday marks three weeks without rain in Seattle, and high pressure will keep dry conditions locked in across the region.

“The general pattern overall for Western Washington remains pretty benign for the short term,” alternating between periods of cloud cover and high pressure that will kick off that gray blanket, the National Weather Service said online.

Any lingering morning clouds are expected to scatter by Tuesday afternoon, clearing for sunshine and highs in the 70s across the Puget Sound interior, the weather service said.

Mother Nature will tuck us in under another marine layer heading into Wednesday as high pressure exits to the east. Cloud cover will be slower to give way above the region Wednesday, but will eventually scatter for afternoon highs in the 70s once again, the weather service said.

High pressure is expected to start to build over Western Washington on Thursday. Temperatures will climb closer to the mid-July average of 77 degrees through the end of the workweek, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

The impact to highs will be greatest in the interior lowlands, with daytime highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Coastal locations will also warm a few degrees, although highs will remain in the mid- to upper 60s, according to the weather service.

“And as we go into the weekend, we will have slightly warmer weather with the metro area getting back into the mid 80s, and a few spots getting up close to 90,” Michalski said Tuesday morning.