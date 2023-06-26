A pattern of morning and nighttime clouds in the lowlands and afternoon and evening showers in the Cascades will continue Monday.
It will take a little more strong sunshine to burn off the marine layer in the interior on Monday, the National Weather Service said, keeping the high temperature a few degrees below what we saw Sunday.
Highs will stretch to the mid-70s across the Puget Sound interior.
In Seattle, “we’ll be looking for a high temperature around 75 degrees, which is pretty close to the normal high around 73,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be “carbon copies of each other, more or less,” Guy said, with “morning low clouds, temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon, overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.”
The morning cloud cover will typically burn off between 10 a.m. and noon, Guy added.
Drier conditions will begin Wednesday and last through the upcoming weekend as high pressure rebuilds above the region.
The lowlands will continue the cycle of morning and night clouds and seasonal temperatures.
A significant warming trend could commence over the weekend and early next week, the weather service said.
