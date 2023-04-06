Mother Nature is serving up below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation in the end of this week’s meteorological cocktail.

Chilly morning out there with some locations below freezing. Today the driest day in the next 7. Rain holding off for the interior until after midnight. Temps remaining below normal for the next week. 8-14 day keeps the trend going, below normal temps & above normal precip.#wawx pic.twitter.com/5dAouWxt4i — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 5, 2023

A soggy, sluggish Thursday is in store for Western Washington, with steady rain showers forecast to fall across the region throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A heavy soaking of three to four inches of rain will fall across the Olympic Peninsula with Thursday’s weather system, while the coast is expected to receive one to two inches of rain. Here in Seattle, we’ll see half an inch of rain, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Despite the heavy rain on the way, “we are actually quite dry,” Felton said. “As far as Seattle goes, we’ve only had 58% of our normal rain so far this year, so we’re going to do a little catch-up here,” Felton said.

Along with the rain, winds will also pick up along the coast and in the northwest interior on Thursday, according to the weather service.

Advertising

A wind advisory for southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday for areas along the north coast, including Neah Bay, Forks and La Push.

Temperatures will stretch into the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday, with lows in the lower 40s.

Showers will continue on Friday, with heavier rainfall concentrated along the coast and in the Olympics before drying up by the evening across the region, according to the weather service.

A “small dry stretch in the first part of Saturday” will provide brief reprieve from the moisture outside before another storm rolls in on Easter Sunday, further saturating the Seattle area well into next week, Felton said.

“If folks were looking for a dry weekend, it doesn’t look very good,” Felton said.