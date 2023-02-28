Like a game of cat and mouse, the recent cold air seems like it hasn’t quite been able to catch the moisture in Seattle quick enough for substantial snow.

Moisture arrives, cold air is on the horizon, snow predictors shout and holler, the city braces … but the moisture is halfway out the door as the cold air arrives! Cue trace snow in Seattle and the sighs of disappointment or relief — the pattern will largely repeat this week.

A showery and unseasonably cool rhythm will continue across Western Washington on Tuesday, bringing rain showers during the day and chances of lowland snow in the early morning hours.

Snow elevations hovered slightly above sea level Tuesday morning, which means those near water and with little elevation may not see accumulating snow, according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATED SNOW FORECAST

More snow is possible tonight thru TUE. Snow levels will linger between 0-500 feet. Accumulations will be highly dependent on temperature & elevation. The heaviest precipitation is expected between 6-10 AM which could impact the Tuesday AM commute. #wawx pic.twitter.com/rrwdlsm9me — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 27, 2023

Other areas across the lowlands, especially north of Snohomish County and south past Olympia, could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, although accumulations will be spotty depending on elevation and the showery nature of the precipitation, NWS said.

“Here in the metro area, we won’t really have any showers,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

A winter weather advisory for trace accumulations to 2 inches of snow is in effect for the lowland areas of Western Washington until noon Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, we’ll rinse and repeat this week’s weather pattern — highs will warm to the lower 40s, melting any remaining snow on the ground.

The Cascades will pick up 2 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday, freshening up the slopes for any midweek mountain runs, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, conditions will dry out just in time for the first day of meteorological spring, although highs will remain several degrees below normal.

“We’re going to get a little break” from the active weather, Felton said. “The showers will all dry up Tuesday evening, and overnight it looks dry. Tomorrow looks like it’ll just be partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40s.”

The dry spell will be short-lived as another system brings rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow elevations will be low early Thursday, but not down to sea level, so cold rain will likely fall throughout the Seattle metro area while the foothills could see some snow accumulation, NWS said.

Temperatures will once again warm into the 40s on Thursday, ridding the earth of any remaining snow.

Thursday’s weather system will dump 12 to 18 inches of fresh powder in the Cascades, according to the weather service.

Friday will bring another cool airmass to Western Washington, although temperatures will not be as cold as earlier in the week, Felton said.

“The snow levels late at night and in the early morning hours are going to be around 500 feet, but the precipitation is going to be hit-and-miss showers, so can’t totally rule it out,” he said.

The weather service said online “this pattern is pretty stagnant,” with no real end in sight for marginal lowland snow chances.