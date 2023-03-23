Well, that sunshine was nice while it lasted, wasn’t it?

In typical spring style, much of Western Washington will revert to an all-too-familiar combination on Thursday — lowland rain, breezy winds and mountain snow.

Thursday will begin in a quiet lull, but rain and winds up to 20-30 mph will steadily increase across the region through the day, according to the National Weather Service.

By the evening commute, hail, sleet and even short-lived bursts of lowland snow could join the showers wetting pavement across the Puget Sound area.

“We’ve got an upper level system that’s going to persist over us, so it’s going to be pretty showery through much of the next couple days,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Cooler temperatures will also begin to settle in throughout the region on Thursday, getting cozy and refusing to budge until at least the end of the week. These cooler temperatures will bring a chance of “wintry precipitation” each day overnight and in the early mornings, the weather service said.

With only four days so far above 60 degrees in March, and the month trending about 3 degrees below normal, this month could be the coldest March since 2009 and the third coldest in 45 years, NWS said on Twitter.

A winter weather advisory for 6-21 inches of snow is in place through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Cascades of King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties, including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.

A cool and wet weather system will produce more snow in the mountains today through early Saturday. Expect wintry weather at all Cascade highway passes. #wawx pic.twitter.com/blb5Msevv3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 23, 2023

“Plan on very difficult travel,” the weather service said online.

Cool and rainy conditions will continue in the lowlands Friday and into the weekend.

Highs through Saturday will not likely stretch anywhere above 50 degrees, with ranges settling back into a rhythm of the mid to upper 40s. Lows will bounce around the mid to upper 30s.

Snow elevations on Saturday will drop down to 100 feet, bringing a chance of rain/snow mix to the lowlands to kick off the weekend, according to the weather service.

As for when we might see another sunny day with highs in the 60s, it’s not looking like it’ll happen anytime soon, Borth said.

“We’ll start to see a little bit more of a warming trend on Monday, but it won’t be in the 60s,” she said, adding that any rising temperatures will likely be paired with showery conditions for now.