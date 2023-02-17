Will we escape winter without another blast of cold air? Febrrruary says no!

Come next week, there’s a 90-100% chance temperatures in Washington will be below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

This cold weather pattern is expected to continue through the following week, leaving us frosty, frigid and frozen for some time.

A colder weather pattern looks to develop beginning the middle of next week (generally Tuesday/Wednesday) and likely continues through the following week. Snow levels will also lower during this period. Stay tuned to forecast updates over the next week!#WAwx pic.twitter.com/swtKD2putH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 15, 2023

But there’s more! Snow elevation across Western Washington will also lower during this stretch of cold, upping the chances of snow Tuesday and Wednesday, NWS said.

Before the cold weather arrives, scattered lowland showers and mountain snow are expected Friday.

“We’ve got some rain moving through the area Friday morning. Most of that should push south by about noon or so,” said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Here is the radar showing rain (and mountain snow) with the front that is currently moving east through the area. #wawx pic.twitter.com/kPD3n3zEY4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 17, 2023

Showers will linger through Friday afternoon, but it will “probably be mostly dry and pretty cloudy,” Kovacik said.

Another weak front will arrive Saturday, sprinkling the region with showers and bringing another few inches of fresh powder to the Cascades, NWS said.

Temperatures will continue a few degrees below normal through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another system will drop into Western Washington on Sunday evening, bringing yet another burst of lowland rain and mountain snow before Presidents Day on Monday.

After Monday, uncertainty in the forecast increases, NWS said online.

Another wet and cool weather system (the fourth since Friday, if you’re keeping count) is expected to move through the area Monday night.

“Once that pushes through, that’s going to allow some of the colder air from Canada to eventually make its way down,” Kovacik said.

Snow elevation will be roughly 1,000-1,500 feet, with 1 to 2 feet of snowfall in the Cascades expected by Tuesday morning, according to NWS.

The pool of cold air from our Canadian neighbors up north will settle over Western Washington on Tuesday, remaining in place into Wednesday. At the same time, snow elevations will lower to near sea level Tuesday night and Wednesday.

“And at that point, it’s hard to tell how much moisture we’re going to have left,” Kovacik said, adding that, “if we do have moisture, it will end up being cold enough for snow by Wednesday.”

Right now, “up to a couple inches of snow for much of the area Tuesday night and Wednesday” is in the forecast, but there is a lot of uncertainty this far out, NWS said online.

Mother Nature will then double down on the cold weather pattern, turning temperatures even colder Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will hover around 40 degrees on Wednesday, dropping down into the 30s on Thursday. Lows will dip down to the lower 20s by Thursday morning with a few spots possibly in the upper teens.