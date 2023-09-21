It’s the 21st day of September — did you remember? — and the last hurrah of summer sunshine is upon us. Best to dance in it now before a colder, wet fall forecast takes up residency for the weekend and the foreseeable week ahead.

After a taste of rain, sweater weather and breezy conditions this week, temperatures will warm up into the high-60s and mid-70s for Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

“People know fall is coming and know that rain is coming, but it looks like we’re going to see the sun today and tomorrow for a little bit,” Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the Seattle weather service, said Thursday. “It will actually be nice and dry today and through Friday as well.”

A low, cold front will move over Western Washington on Friday night, bringing an increased chance of a light rainfall over the region, just in time for fall.

Fall officially kicks off Friday at 11:50 p.m. with the fall equinox, the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator, an imaginary line above earth’s equator. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid- and lower-60s and dip into the 50s overnight beginning on Saturday, accompanied by rain, rain and more rain.

McMillian said it’s hard to predict the amount of rainfall over the weekend, but we can expect lingering rain showers Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Accumulation could be up to an inch inland and closer to 2 inches around the coast and Cascades. It’s a precursor of what’s to come.

While we won’t get a dousing of raging atmospheric river proportions, a wet weather system will spread inland by Monday.

“This will sort of be the season’s first prolonged moderate to potentially heavy rainfall event,” McMillian said. But no flooding is expected.