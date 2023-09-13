Fall is slowly creeping closer, made apparent this week by the particularly stubborn clouds, but summer isn’t yielding to its successor just yet.

The weather system that wetted pavement across the Seattle area on Tuesday has since pushed off and away, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure building above us will take its place, and this upper-level ridging will become the main feature across much of the Pacific Northwest for the rest of the week “as we not only dry out but warm up considerably,” the weather service said.

Low clouds are starting the day off on Wednesday, along with patchy fog, thanks to residual moisture on the surface from Tuesday’s precipitation.

The clouds (and fog) will gradually decrease, and “benign conditions” will follow, the weather service said.

Highs on Wednesday in the Puget Sound interior will range from the low to mid-70s, which is around normal for this time of the year, said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Upper-level ridging will intensify on Thursday, but not before low clouds and patchy fog likely kick off the day again.

Highs will creep into the mid-70s on Thursday before peaking in the 80s on Friday.

The weather service is expecting Friday to carry a minor to moderate heat risk.

Conditions will cool over the weekend with the return of onshore flow, and “a push of cooler air influenced by the waters up over the Pacific” will drag the mercury back down the thermometer into the 70s, McMillian said.