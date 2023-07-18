Seattle didn’t receive any measurable rain on Monday, and as the sun bends its way over the Cascades Tuesday morning, the region’s dry and warm stretch continues.

“We’re getting into the warmest time of the year,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Despite a few showers around Western Washington today, nothing has reached the rain gauge at Sea-Tac.



This puts the dry streak at 27 days.



While not particularly noteworthy yet, the addition of another 10 days would crack the top 10 longest rain-free streaks on record. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2023

The skies above the Seattle area remained cloud-free early Tuesday — a vestige of the clear conditions that allowed overnight temperatures to sink into the 50s, according to the weather service.

Temperatures won’t stay cool for long, though. High pressure will begin to build in the atmosphere, warming the air below into the 70s and lower 80s across the region and welcoming “a lot of sunshine,” Felton said.

Overnight lows will sink into the 50s again Tuesday before highs on Wednesday nudge upward about 5 degrees into the mid-80s across the Puget Sound interior.

If you look up into the evening sky starting Wednesday, you’ll find the western sky full of celestial treats.

Venus will command the scene, shining brightly low in the west. Twinkling nearby will be the much dimmer Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. Farther from the horizon will be Mars. And if the sky is very clear, viewers will be able to see Mercury in the twilight, hugging the horizon near where the sun disappeared.

This will place all the terrestrial planets together in the same area of the sky. Moving through this scene each night through Friday will be the waxing crescent moon.

Overnight lows Wednesday will once again drop down into the 50s before Thursday highs continue to warm a few degrees across the region.

Seattle may even flirt with 90 degrees on Thursday — not long after the city marked its second 90-degree day of the year last weekend.

“And then we’ll cool back down on Friday a couple degrees” into the 80s once again, Felton said.