There has never been an April in Seattle without a 60-degree day, according to the National Weather Service — but with more cool weather on the way, we’re on track to break that record.

If you’ve enjoyed recent weather conditions, you’re in luck, because “that’s pretty much going to be what’s going on this weekend,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

A brief stint of relatively quiet and tranquil conditions will arrive Friday, with partly cloudy skies and filtered sunshine through the afternoon before blanketing cloud coverage filters in overhead.

Highs on Friday will try ever so hard to finally approach normal temperatures for this time of year, the weather service said, but will likely be a degree or two shy, settling in the mid 50s.

Light rain will slowly spill eastward into the Puget Sound area Saturday morning, leading the way for an otherwise cloudy day with spotty showers, according to the weather service.

Highs on Saturday will be similar to the previous day, in the low to mid 50s.

Brrr! April is currently running 4.1 degrees BELOW average in Seattle.



That’s about the same as last April, which came in 4.2 degrees below normal.



In sum, these past few Aprils have been brutal for spring lovers. — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) April 13, 2023

On Sunday, the rain will return in full force for the second Sunday in a row as a cold front slowly drags inland.

The cold air will drop snow elevations to around 2,000 feet in the Cascades by Sunday night, “so most of the passes will be all rain initially, and then might have some light snow behind that,” Davis said.

Highs in the Seattle area will drop a degree or two and settle into the low 50s to close out the weekend.

As for when those highs will finally nudge upward to our seasonal normal temperatures, Davis said mid to late next week is our best bet right now, with Friday having the strongest shot.

In the meantime, “We kind of just have to hang onto [this season’s] status quo the next few days,” Davis said.