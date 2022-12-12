Sunshine fans, rejoice! You won’t have to wait much longer before Mother Nature casts a dry spell with plenty of sunshine across the region — but don’t put away your winter coat just yet.

Monday morning kicks off the workweek with scattered showers that will make way for partly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

An expected high of 43 will likely make Monday one of the warmest days of the week for the Seattle area, according to the National Weather Service.

KATX radar shows light showers across the Seattle area for the morning commute. Expect drier weather this afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/rV4LYFwuJ4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 12, 2022

Temperatures will begin to dip Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s, “and we will be seeing some low clouds and fog,” said Jeff Michalski, a Seattle meteorologist with the weather service.

Freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could result in freezing fog in some places during the morning commute, according to NWS. Once the fog lifts, an abundance of sunshine awaits, although that does not necessarily mean it will be warm (spoiler: it won’t be).

After some morning showers today, drier weather is expected for the rest for the rest of the week with below normal temperatures #wawx pic.twitter.com/rEfDa524rv — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 12, 2022

“We’ve got lows basically in the 20s from Wednesday night onwards, so definitely cool but dry weather for the week,” Michalski said.

With temperatures in the 20s on tap for the region through the weekend, the Seattle area will fall below the normal high of 47 and low of 37 for this time of year, according to NWS.

To prepare your home for freezing temperatures, make sure your pipes are protected. Here are some tips from Seattle Public Utilities to avoid indoor flooding and other dangers due to burst or leaking pipes: