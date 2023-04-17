Lowland rain, mountain snow, cooler than normal temperatures, periods of gusty winds and even chances of thunderstorms and hail are all in this week’s very active weather forecast.
Seattle-area temperatures dipped into the 30s Sunday night — after the first 8 p.m. (or later) sunset of the season — into Monday morning, making for a chilly start to the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service advises motorists and cyclists to be careful Monday morning as the residual moisture in the air and cool temperatures could result in frost, especially in areas away from urban centers where temperatures were expected to dip as low as 30 degrees by daybreak.
A brief lull in rain showers will arrive Monday morning before the next weather system arrives, reaching the coastline by late morning and spreading inland throughout the day.
Any lingering rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning have the potential to turn to wet snow in the lower elevations around 500 feet, the weather service said.
Wet and unsettled weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with periods of lowland rain and mountain snow across Western Washington as “we’re really in this cooler pattern with chances of showers through much of the week,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.
Heavy snowfall is not expected in the Cascades, but both Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass could see “a few inches here and there every six hours or so” through at least Wednesday, DeFlitch said early Monday, “so something to be aware of if you’re traveling through the passes.”
Temperatures in the Seattle area will remain well below normal for the early half of the week, with highs in the lower 50s and lows dropping into the 30s again.
April’s average high temperature so far is 51.6 degrees, according to the weather service, which makes this April 1-15 period the fifth coolest on record since 1945.
The last time Seattle saw 60 degrees or above was March 29. There’s a possibility that we might start to warm up in the latter half of the week, DeFlitch said, “but even then it looks like we might still see the return of rain right after that, so it likely wouldn’t be for too long.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.