Rain showers and cool weather continue this February — err, April — week.
Wednesday will bring little change in the overall weather pattern Western Washington has seen this week.
Scattered showers will fall throughout the day, remaining particularly persistent near the coast with 12-hour rainfall totals exceeding half an inch in many spots, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavier showers from the coast will push inland by Wednesday afternoon, bringing a chance of hail and isolated lightning during the evening.
Highs will max out around 50 degrees, several degrees below normal for this time of year, the weather service said.
“Our average high now should be around 60. We’re not going to get anywhere close to that for the next few days,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.
As the weather system moves east Wednesday night, leaving cloud cover sparse over Western Washington, overnight lows are expected to dip well into the 30s.
The mercury in some locations may even be near the freezing mark, the weather service said, so any residual moisture could result in slick spots on the road for the Thursday morning commute.
The lull in rain showers will be short-lived Thursday morning, with the next system bringing widespread rain to the region by the afternoon.
“Drier weather will start Thursday, but things will go downhill later in the day,” Guy said. “We’ll have another band of rain moving into the area.”
Temperatures will remain below normal, only stretching to the mid-50s through the end of the workweek.
The last time Seattle saw 60 degrees or above was March 29, and “if we’re being optimistic,” the next time we could see warm, springlike conditions is sometime around the middle of next week, Guy said — “but I wouldn’t cross your fingers just yet for that.”
