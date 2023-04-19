Rain showers and cool weather continue this February — err, April — week.

Wednesday will bring little change in the overall weather pattern Western Washington has seen this week.

Scattered showers will fall throughout the day, remaining particularly persistent near the coast with 12-hour rainfall totals exceeding half an inch in many spots, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavier showers from the coast will push inland by Wednesday afternoon, bringing a chance of hail and isolated lightning during the evening.

Highs will max out around 50 degrees, several degrees below normal for this time of year, the weather service said.

Fun fact: Seattle's coldest & warmest April 19ths have occurred this century.



Not fun fact: we'll be much closer to the record low max temp today (45 in 2008) than record high (84 in 2016).



For us departing night shifters, it's excellent sleeping weather.😴 Buona notte! #wawx pic.twitter.com/KBGwV9K4SE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 19, 2023

“Our average high now should be around 60. We’re not going to get anywhere close to that for the next few days,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

As the weather system moves east Wednesday night, leaving cloud cover sparse over Western Washington, overnight lows are expected to dip well into the 30s.

The mercury in some locations may even be near the freezing mark, the weather service said, so any residual moisture could result in slick spots on the road for the Thursday morning commute.

The lull in rain showers will be short-lived Thursday morning, with the next system bringing widespread rain to the region by the afternoon.

“Drier weather will start Thursday, but things will go downhill later in the day,” Guy said. “We’ll have another band of rain moving into the area.”

Temperatures will remain below normal, only stretching to the mid-50s through the end of the workweek.

First 2 weeks of April were cooler than average, in case you didn't notice. The average high/max temperature is 51.6° which is the 5th coolest April 1-15 on record (since 1945).



Last time Seattle was 60° or above was March 29th. pic.twitter.com/Q68wlwmD6a — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 16, 2023

The last time Seattle saw 60 degrees or above was March 29, and “if we’re being optimistic,” the next time we could see warm, springlike conditions is sometime around the middle of next week, Guy said — “but I wouldn’t cross your fingers just yet for that.”