The start of May will bring cloudy and noticeably cooler conditions across Western Washington, snapping us out of this past weekend’s sun-soaked spell.

Monday will bring gray skies and temperatures hovering around 60, a few degrees lower than early May’s average of 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered rain showers will drift through the Cascades, “and there is a slight chance for some thunderstorms as well,” Jeff Michalski, a weather service meteorologist in Seattle, said early Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature fewer clouds and more sun as temperatures rebound into the 70s in the Puget Sound area and the 60s along the coast, Michalski said.

Temperature trends this week. Warmest days are Tuesday and Wednesday with 70s. Normal high temperature for early May is 63-64° #wawx pic.twitter.com/bZF0HHWcTq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 1, 2023

But the sun’s appearance will be short-lived.

Thursday will mark another drop in temperature as clouds roll in across the region, dragging the mercury back down into the 60s.