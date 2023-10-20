It is warm, sometimes hot, bright, gold, round, a giver of light and life — take stock of your memory of the sun, for you may not see it again for some time.

Strong high pressure is arching north into the Pacific Northwest, keeping Western Washington dry and stable on Friday.

We’ll see a mix of cloud coverage throughout the day — the sun won’t make a grand appearance, or any at all.

Residual moisture may result in a sprinkle of rain or mist at times, making for a “rather dreary day” if you’d rather be under blue skies, the National Weather Service said.

For those embracing the gray, rejoice in the strengthening onshore flow that will only make it tougher for the clouds to thin and clear out on Friday. Some areas may not even dig themselves out of the thick cloud blanket until the afternoon.

Highs will bounce around the lower to mid-60s, a few degrees warmer than the average of 59 degrees, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

As clouds prevail, expect the rain to return this weekend when a system moves onshore and inland Saturday night through Sunday.

Increasing widespread showers and cooler temperatures will take us through Sunday morning, when the wettest period is expected to begin.

The interior is expected to receive up to a tenth of an inch of rain on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Highs will snuggle up and stick close to 60 degrees throughout the weekend.

We’ll have a break in the rain on Monday, “but we’re still pretty cloudy,” and wetter weather is expected to return through the midweek, Michalski said.

The chance of seeing that bright golden orb in the sky once again will likely not be until next weekend, when the cloud blanket is expected to finally wear out and thin.