Clouds will continue to blanket the Seattle area Wednesday, with temperatures holding cooler than average, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll see some peeks of sun probably later in the afternoon, but I wouldn’t call it a sunny day,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Highs are expected to max out in the upper 60s Wednesday, “which is a little bit below normal for now,” Guy said. “Our normal high this time of year is around 70, so it’ll be slightly cooler than normal.”

High pressure will rebuild over Western Washington Thursday, boosting temperatures into the 70s and parting the morning clouds for “plentiful sunshine,” the weather service said online.

The ridge of high pressure is expected to flatten again Friday, with the day beginning with sunshine and likely to end in clouds as an area of low pressure pushes across Western Washington from Canada. This will set the stage for cool and drizzly conditions over the weekend, the weather service said.

“And by Sunday, we could be struggling to get out of the 50s in the afternoon,” Guy said.