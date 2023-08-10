Thursday is expected to be the year’s 51st 70-degree-plus day in Seattle, and with more heat on the way, we might just make a run at the record of 72 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Light showers will start the day Thursday in areas north of Seattle, wetting pavement and bringing an additional 0.01 to 0.05 inches of rain to the North Cascades and north Puget Sound interior, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, clouds will roll in Thursday morning for much of Western Washington before breaking apart to reveal partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s by the afternoon.

“As we get into Friday and Saturday, we’ll be right around average with highs in the upper 70s to about near 80,” Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, said Thursday morning.

High pressure will begin to build in the atmosphere on Saturday, warming temperatures into the lower 80s in the Puget Sound interior and in the 60s and 70s near the coast, the weather service said.

Patchy cloud cover and mostly clear skies over the weekend, McMillian said, will make for optimal viewing conditions for one of the most beloved celestial events of the year across Western Washington.

The Perseids meteor shower in August “might just be the most famous,” said EarthSky writer John Jardine Goss, as summer weather conditions are typically ideal for viewing as Earth rips through the river of rubble.

Every year in mid-August, the shower peaks, producing up to 100 meteors an hour, according to NASA. A waning crescent moon — which is only 8% illuminated — will allow even the dimmest of shooting stars to shine this weekend.

The meteor bits — tiny, sandgrain- to pea-size bits of dusty debris that strike the top of Earth’s atmosphere roughly 80 miles up — were shed long ago by the comet Swift-Tuttle. Each Perseid will zip into the atmosphere at 37 miles per second, glowing as they burn to soot, creating a quick, white-hot streak of superheated air, according to Sky and Telescope.

To view the Perseids, you don’t need any special equipment like a telescope or binoculars. Just find a dark spot away from bright lights with a wide view of the sky.

On Saturday and Sunday, the shower is expected to peak between midnight and 3 a.m. in Seattle, according to the International Meteor Organization.

High pressure above the region will stick around well into next week, with highs peaking in the upper 80s to 90s expected by Thursday, according to the weather service.

“It definitely won’t be anything as far as what we saw in June 2021,” McMillian said, “but we’ll see temperatures start to top out above average on Sunday and remain in the mid-80s through much of the week.”