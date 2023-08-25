Isolated thunderstorms and scattered showers will kick off Friday morning as they rumble and roll through the southern Cascades and adjacent lowlands.

There’s a chance Seattle could see lightning as the system drifts into the metro area from the south, but “by the middle of the day, we’ll be starting to clear the clouds,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

As clouds decrease over the region throughout the day on Friday, the sky will continue to look hazy as smoke lingers above, the weather service said.

Highs on Friday are expected to be in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

As thunderstorms drift through the Cascades, wildfire danger is expected to increase as dry conditions continue, according to the weather service.

SPC is highlighting our area for potential dry thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. This could increase the risk of additional wildfires due to lightning strikes. Stay tuned for more forecast updates. #wawx https://t.co/uZ9Mch4KNR — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 24, 2023

There is a red flag warning in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for gusty winds, dry conditions and unstable weather that is expected to increase existing fire risks over the west slopes of the Central Cascades. Any fire that breaks out is expected to spread quickly.

Saturday and Sunday could add to the tally of days over 90 degrees this year, the weather service said, with Sunday peaking a few degrees warmer than Saturday as highs stretch into the mid 90s in some locations.

The Cascade foothills will be the warmest on Sunday, while highs in the rest of the interior are expected to be in the 80s.

“We’ve got a chance to break the record high on Sunday,” Felton said, as Seattle’s expected high of 89 degrees would wipe the record of 88 degrees.

Smoke will continue to linger in the atmosphere above over the weekend.

Sunday will mark the region’s last “really warm day,” Felton said, as onshore flow is expected to arrive in the interior in the late afternoon to begin to cool things down.

Highs will drift down the thermometer on Monday, and then, “Tuesday has a chance to be the coolest day we’ve seen in over two months,” Felton said.

Highs on Tuesday in the Seattle area are expected to hover around 70 degrees, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.