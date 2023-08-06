OLYMPIA — Seattle can expect to see cloudy weather and maybe even some rain heading into the start of the week.

Conditions were likely to stay pretty cloudy in the morning but dry for much of Sunday, said Trent Davis, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The area is under the influence of two things, Davis said: a slow-moving system moving across the Pacific Northwest that has brought some higher clouds, and a weak cold front coming in from the west that is expected to bring more southwesterly winds.

That cold front is also pumping in more moisture and helped bring in lower clouds, Davis said.

“A combination of both of those are going to keep things pretty cloudy here for beginning of the day,” Davis said Sunday morning. But the clouds were likely to burn off as the day continues.

There could be showers and maybe some thunderstorms in the Cascades Sunday, Davis said, but Seattle is expected to stay pretty dry, if a bit muggy.

Advertising

“We have a lot of moisture at the surface, which is good for all the fires going on in the region,” Davis said.

As of Sunday morning, the Sourdough Fire burning in Whatcom County had decreased to about 1,397 acres, according to the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team.

The fire grew to nearly 3,000 acres by Saturday, stretching west along Stetattle Creek and upslope toward Bucket Creek; east toward Sourdough Creek and Sourdough Creek drainage; and north toward the top of Sourdough Mountain.

Early Sunday, a report issued by the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program on the Sourdough Fire noted conditions might improve “as light showers and thunderstorms move into the Cascades in the afternoon.”

In the Seattle area, there could be scattered showers Sunday night into Monday morning with the cold front coming through.

And there could be “another round of rain on the horizon” in a couple days, Davis said. Tuesday is expected to start off dry, but with a secondary cold front coming through late afternoon through evening, the Seattle area could see showers and light rain.