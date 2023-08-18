We can thank the Pacific Ocean for the sweet, sweet relief this morning.

Overnight temperatures across the region were 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were 24 hours ago, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature at 5 a.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was 58 degrees — for reference on just how cool that is, the last time temperatures dropped down to 58 degrees was Aug. 1, the weather service said.

Cloud coverage will increase across portions of the Puget Sound area Friday morning. After four days of highs over 90 degrees in Seattle, the surge of cool ocean air will tug afternoon highs back down to near-normal.

Highs in the interior will settle into the mid- to upper 70s Friday, and the coast will be even cooler in the 60s, the weather service said.

Conditions will remain dry over the weekend, the weather service said, with afternoon highs on Saturday looking to warm into the mid 70s to mid 80s across the region.

Onshore flow has kept wildfire smoke out of the region, but a large pool of smoke-filled air is lurking east of the Cascades. As wind patterns turn offshore Saturday morning and into Sunday, wildfire smoke might spread into Western Washington with potential air-quality impacts, the weather service said.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to top out in the mid 80s, with the potential for 90 degrees in areas from Olympia southward.

Hot, dry, unstable and breezy conditions will increase fire weather concerns over the weekend.

We have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Cascades this weekend. Elevated to critical conditions are likely at times for the lowland as well. In addition, we continue to monitor the potential for haze and smoke late Saturday into early next week. Stay tuned for updates! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/lv4Xn817OW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 17, 2023

A fire weather watch remains in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades Saturday and Sunday.

Critical fire weather conditions could also develop in the interior lowlands on Sunday, the weather service said, with the focus mostly south of Seattle.