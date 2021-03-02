Get out and enjoy the sun, even if only briefly, when you see it over the next couple days. By the end of the week, we’ll most likely be back to our regularly scheduled programming, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Following a February that was slightly cooler and a couple inches wetter than average, March leapt from the blocks with patches of sun and warmer temperatures, reaching 57 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday.

Feb '21 was wetter than average. Quillayute had 11.54" of precip, 1.19" above average. Hoquiam was 8.75" (+1.54") Olympia 7.84" (+2.57" or 49% more than the average Feb which is 5.27"!). Seatac 4.68" (1.18" or 34% more than average of 3.50"). Bellingham 3.75" (+0.73"). — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 1, 2021

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be similar: mostly cloudy with some sunshine and blue skies, weather service meteorologist Mary Badwin said early Tuesday. Tuesday is expected to be slightly cooler, and Wednesday is looking like it will be the sunniest day of the week.

Thursday may warm up just a little more, she said, but will be cloudy and, by evening, a weather system will roll in from the coast bringing widespread showers that are expected to last through the weekend.

“It’ll be a pretty nice start to the week and then on Thursday and Friday, it’s back to the rain,” she said.