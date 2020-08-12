A high-pressure ridge is building over the Puget Sound region that will make Wednesday the coolest and cloudiest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Wednesday is expected to top out right around 70 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Justin Pullin, but starting Thursday, temperatures will increase slightly each day until some places hit 90 degrees on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be slightly cooler, but not much, he said, with temperatures in the mid- to low 80s.

If Sunday hits 90 degrees, it will be our third 90-degree day of this year, far fewer than we’ve seen in years past. Just two years ago, we had seen nine consecutive days of 85 degrees or warmer by this time.

On Aug. 11,1981 Seattle's high was 94°, setting the record for consecutive days 90+ at 5. The record still stands (it was tied 7/1-5/2015). Other Seattle consecutive day records 85+ 9 days (last 7/22-30/2018), 80+ 15 days (last 6/25-7/9, 2015), 70+ 72 days (6/29-9/8, 2017). #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 12, 2020

The coming high-pressure ridge and offshore flow mean conditions are likely to be good for viewing the Perseid meteor shower, which will be visible through Aug. 26.

“We’ll basically have clear skies the rest of the week,” Pullin said.

The Perseids light up the sky when Earth runs into pieces of cosmic debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

The best way to see a meteor shower is to get to a location that has a clear view of the entire night sky. Ideally, that would be somewhere with dark skies, away from city lights and traffic. To maximize your chances of catching the show, look for a spot that offers a wide, unobstructed view.

Bits and pieces of meteor showers are visible for a certain period of time, but they really peak visibly from dusk to dawn during the few days when Earth’s orbit crosses through the thickest part of the cosmic stream. Meteor showers can vary in their peak times, with some reaching their maximums for only a few hours and others for several nights.

The showers tend to be most visible after midnight and before dawn.

Information from The New York Times is included in this report.