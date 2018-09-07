The summer smoke is mostly gone, giving way to cooler temperatures and showers.

Here we go, folks, a completely normal September weekend in Seattle: cloudy with a chance of rain.

The National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting a drop in high temperatures from the mid-80s we experienced on Thursday to the mid- to upper-70s on Friday and through the weekend.

According to meteorologist Jeff Michalski, a cooling frontal system from the Pacific Ocean will roll in, bringing upper-level clouds, lower temperatures and a chance of rain on Friday.

The rain will likely hit the coastal regions but could make its way inland during the evening, he said.

Michalski said the weekend is expected to remain cool, with highs in the lower 70s and a second weak front moving into the Puget Sound area on Sunday that could also bring another chance of some light rain.

The rain won’t be heavy, though, Michalski said, so don’t abandon your plants to nature’s sprinklers yet. Between the two fronts, we are likely to see scattered showers that bring little more than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation.

Next week is likely to bring even slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the 60s and a chance of showers on Monday.

The coastal front should also clean out most of the residual smoke from a fire in the Olympic Mountains that brought slightly elevated levels of particulate matter to the region earlier this week, the weather service said.