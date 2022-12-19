Seattle University will close the campus and move to virtual operations Tuesday through Thursday due to inclement weather, according to the university website.

Virtual operations will be conducted during those three days, according to the university. No in-person classes or activities will be held on campus, and essential personnel who work on campus should follow their department’s guidance.

The most current updates on snow closures can be found by visiting the university’s website or calling the university’s emergency hotline at 206-296-2200.