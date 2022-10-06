By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Summer temperatures are sticking around the Seattle area a little bit longer.

According to the National Weather Service, Seattle will see highs in the 70s Friday through Sunday.

The trend of cloudy, foggy mornings clearing up into sunny afternoons should continue, according to NWS.

Seattle has this year seen its warmest start to October in decades.

Enjoy it while it lasts. A cold front coming early next week could bring some rainfall, NWS said.

