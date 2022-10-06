Summer temperatures are sticking around the Seattle area a little bit longer.

According to the National Weather Service, Seattle will see highs in the 70s Friday through Sunday.

The trend of cloudy, foggy mornings clearing up into sunny afternoons should continue, according to NWS.

Fogtober continues. It's especially thick from around Sea-Tac southward with a lot areas reporting less than a half-mile visibility. Take it slow and cautious out there. #wawx pic.twitter.com/EEFMQ1q1Jj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 6, 2022

Seattle has this year seen its warmest start to October in decades.

Enjoy it while it lasts. A cold front coming early next week could bring some rainfall, NWS said.