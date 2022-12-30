After another round of soggy weather on Friday, Seattle will see a chance of rain on New Year’s Eve. But in a stroke of New Year’s luck, Seattleites can expect to start 2023 with dry skies.

Western Washington residents can expect a dry but mostly cloudy New Year’s Day, said Kayla Mazurqiewicz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle. Temperatures this weekend and through next week will consistently be in the mid to upper 40s with a chance of rising into the low 50s.

The dry weather won’t last long, however.

Showers are expected to start Monday or Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week. Mazurqiewicz said it’s hard to tell how much rain will fall, but it’ll probably be a mix of scattered showers and heavy rain.

The briefly drier conditions Sunday are likely to come as a relief after a barrage of wild weather across the Pacific Northwest.

In Seattle, heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding the South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. Some shore-side parks and homes were also swamped, but on a smaller scale.

King tides, also known as a perigean spring tides, are the highest tides of the year — reaching up to 13 feet in the central Puget Sound and even higher in the westernmost region.