After many in the Puget Sound region woke up to a dusting of snow outside their windows Wednesday, a colder and drier end to the week is expected before snow returns this weekend.

Heavy mountain snow and Seattle-area flurries hit the region Wednesday, shutting down roads, schools and businesses.

Dozens of flights were canceled and hundreds were delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a winter storm hitting the northern Plains snarled travel across the country.

“Usually as we get into late February, we don’t really see this pattern develop quite as much as we do earlier in the season,” said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Some record coldest high temperatures for today…

Seattle 36 (2022), Olympia 34 (2018), Bellingham 34 (2014)

Record lows for Friday morning…

Seattle 24 (2011), Olympia 15 (1962), Bellingham 20 (2011)

All of these records could be broken in the next 24 hours. #wawx pic.twitter.com/3aoxqWQ6WH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 23, 2023

The precipitation eases up on Thursday and Friday, but Western Washington will get even colder, with lows in the 20s, due to a cold area of low pressure coming down from Canada. Kovacik said chilly conditions are the weather service’s main concern.

Cold-weather shelters across the region are open in an effort to provide more places for people to get indoors as temperatures tumble.

The Olympic Peninsula, Washington coast and areas south of Puget Sound can expect up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation Thursday morning. Some areas, including Western Whatcom County, south of Puget Sound and Hood Canal, will see slightly lower temperatures with lows in the upper teens.

Drivers should prepare for hazardous conditions, the weather service said, and delay travel or drive slowly and leave extra room if travel is necessary. Little snow accumulation is expected on primary roadways, though.

Slick roads are especially likely in areas that saw snow overnight into Thursday from Tacoma to Olympia, the weather service said.

Roadways may be slick this morning, especially over areas that saw snow last night from Tacoma to Olympia. Take it slow and add some extra commute time! ⚠️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/8cfNo2LM2X — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 23, 2023

Wind chills will drop into the teens and 20s Thursday and Friday. In Western Whatcom and San Juan counties, wind chills may reach near zero due to Frasier River outflow winds. The high winds may cause localized power outages and tree damage.

In the Seattle area, mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Thursday, but it’ll be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will struggle to break into the mid 30s and wind chills will be between 15 and 25.

Outdoor weekend plans are likely to be thwarted. The next weather system is set to arrive Saturday and may feature lowland snow before transitioning to a rain and snow wintry mix.

Temperatures will rise slightly during the weekend, with highs in the 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Kovacik said people should stay tuned to the weather service’s updates.