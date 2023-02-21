Western Washington is in the midst of a potent winter storm, bringing strong winds, heavy mountain snow, high surf and possible coastal flooding early this week.

The latest weather system brought especially high winds through the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, when storm-force winds were observed, according to the National Weather Service.

“We had some pretty gusty winds last night, certainly some power outages,” Dana Felton, a weather service meteorologist in Seattle, said early Tuesday.

The strongest winds were expected to blow through the Seattle area from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, reaching up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

With gusts of 45 to 50 mph in the area this hour, it's no surprise that clouds are moving quickly. And you can also see the gusts across the water of Lake Washington. All of this was just in the space of a 5 minute time lapse. #wawx pic.twitter.com/18GuZwyLI7 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 21, 2023

About 2,800 Puget Sound Energy customers and 1,700 Snohomish Public Utility District customers were without power Tuesday morning.

About 169 Seattle City Light customers lost power Monday evening in north Seattle shortly before 5 p.m.

A tree fell over a power line and across a portion of Northeast 104th Street in Redmond on Monday evening. As of 5:45 a.m., the street remains closed, according to the Redmond Police Department.

ROAD CLOSURE: NE 104 St is closed between 166th Ave NE and 168th Ave NE due to a fallen tree over the roadway. Redmond Police and City of Redmond crews are on the scene and working to remove the tree. No injuries reported. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XIi35wK7TJ — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) February 21, 2023

On Tuesday, winds will ease as temperatures across the Seattle area begin to drop. Cooling temperatures will be the “theme for the next few days,” Felton said.

“We’re looking for a high of 45, which is a few degrees below normal, Tuesday. Tomorrow, we’re only looking for 38, and on Thursday, we’re only looking for 33 here in the metro,” Felton said.

In the mountains, snow levels are expected to lower to around 2,000 feet Tuesday morning, hammering slopes with heavy snow and affecting travel.

A winter storm warning for an additional 6 to 15 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom and Skagit counties, including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Large, breaking waves up to 23 feet high are expected along the coast Tuesday. A high surf advisory for the north and central coast remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The combination of low pressure, high winds and high astronomical tide might also cause minor tidal overflow along the coast Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

The weather pattern across Western Washington will take an abrupt shift Tuesday evening as the strong onshore flow flips to an offshore flow, NWS said.

This shift will deliver gusty winds up north, especially in Whatcom and San Juan counties, and make for cooler temperatures and lowering snow elevations inland.

As temperatures tumble below freezing Tuesday night, there will be a chance of snow showers at sea level, “but it’s the usual situation where, when the cold air arrives, how much moisture is going to be around is the question,” Felton said.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a lot of moisture around” in the Seattle area, Felton said, and the north slopes of the Olympics have the greatest chance of seeing snowflakes.

Wednesday and Thursday will be particularly cold, with lows in the 20s and highs barely stretching to the 30s. Thursday is expected to be Seattle’s coldest Feb. 23 on record, Felton said, with a high of 33 degrees dipping below last year’s record of 36.

Mountain snow is expected to continue through the week, turning heavy again over the weekend.