Remember at the beginning of the week when forecasters said we’d hit 74 in Seattle Wednesday and we all thought that meant it would be at least warm, if not hot?

Before you get mad and complain that weather reports are always wrong: We did hit 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle, and that was this week’s warmest day. It just didn’t feel all that toasty because we had high cloud cover over us the whole time.

High at Sea-Tac airport today 71°, the first 70° plus day in May. The normal number of 70° plus days in May for Seattle is 8. The record number of days is 18 in 1992. The only year without at least 1 70° plus day in May in Seattle is 1962. Last year with only 1 day, 2011. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 6, 2021

Thursday, as predicted, a front will bring rain in the afternoon and a chance of showers into Friday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. Our high is expected to be in the 60s, not far from the average temperature of 64 this time of year.

Those high clouds above you will get lower and thicken, he said, and we’ll be getting rain Thursday afternoon and possibly overnight.

Thursday’s front, however, is weaker than initially expected, and getting weaker all the time, he said. If we get winds, gusts aren’t expected to exceed 10 to 15 mph.

We’re likely to see more rain — and possibly a thunderstorm! — when a convergence zone settles around the Seattle metro area on Friday afternoon, Felton said.

As for the weekend, Felton said, “It’s not going to be a bad weekend but not totally dry either.”

Next week, he said, it will warm up again to the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and there will be actual, real sunshine on its way.

Seattle sunnier than Miami!??! It was true in April!



1) Seattle averaged 50% daily sunshine percentage in April — more than Miami (47.6%), Oakland (47.6%), New Orleans (46%) and Dallas (36%). It was the sunniest April here in at least the last 5 years. (Pic: @timdurkan ) #wawx pic.twitter.com/NgRLezeVbc — Scott Sistek (@ScottSeattleWx) May 3, 2021

In the meantime, take heart: according to Seattle meteorologist and weather blogger Scott Sistek, Seattle was sunnier than Miami in April, averaging 50% more daily sunshine.