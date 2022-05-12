There are a lot of jokes about spring in the Pacific Northwest.

For example, if you ask what daylight saving time means in Seattle, you may hear as an answer “an extra hour of rain.”

Another common joke has a tourist say “I can’t believe it, I’ve been here an entire week and it’s done nothing but rain. When do you have summer here?”

“Well, that’s hard to say,” replies the local. “Last year, it was on a Wednesday.”

But even by our standards, this year is really something else.

Thursday is expected to tie for the coldest May 12 on record in Seattle with a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

One of the coldest May 12th on record tomorrow.



Seattle 4cast high 54°, coldest May 12th 53/1999

Olympia 4cast high 52°, coldest May 12th 54/1986

Bellingham 4cast high 55°, coldest 52/1964

Quillayute 4cast high 51°, coldest 51/1986

Hoquiam 4cast high 52°, coldest 52/2017 #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 12, 2022

On Wednesday night, the weather service tweeted that this year we would likely see a high today of 54, making it the second coldest May 12, behind 1999, but updated the forecast on Thursday morning.

“If this forecast stands it will tie for the coldest,” said meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

And you can’t really blame our La Niña winter which usually begins to lose impact as we enter the warmer months, she said

The main factor is a persistent low pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska and into the Pacific that’s basically oriented the storm tract into the Pacific Northwest, Kovacik explained.

“That’s resulting in this cool weather pattern that shows no signs of changing for at least the next week,” she said.

And despite all the jokes about Seattle spring, our usual high on May 12 is 66 degrees and there’s usually a bit more sun.

Hearing that “does sort of rub salt into the wound,” Kovacik said.