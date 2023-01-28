A cold front moving in from the north will likely bring nighttime temperatures in the 20s this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Counties around the Puget Sound region have opened warming shelters as temperatures, and especially windchills, Saturday and Sunday night drop below freezing.

Saturday should see scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s, said Trent Davis, a weather service meteorologist. As the front moves in, coming from the north, it will bring with it cold and a northerly wind of around 15 miles per hour, Davis said.

Lows Saturday night should be in the upper 20s, Davis said, with Sunday potentially a little colder still. Sunday’s daytime high should be in the mid to upper 30s, but the windchill could be in the low 20s. And on Sunday night, lows will again drop into the 20s.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced that Seattle City Hall will open as an overnight warming shelter, in addition to more than a dozen other daytime warming centers throughout the city.

Severe weather shelters will also be open in Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Renton, Tukwila, Auburn, Burien, Federal Way and Kent.

Snohomish County has opened five cold-weather shelters in Snohomish, Monroe, Marysville and Everett.

Kitsap County has opened four cold weather shelters in Kingston, Poulsbo, Silverdale and Port Orchard.