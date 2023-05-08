In just a few days, temperatures across Western Washington are expected to soar into the 80s — and possibly even the 90s.

But before the warm-up begins, rain showers will bubble up across the Seattle area on Monday, marking the final day of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs on Monday will inch closer to average, hitting the low to mid 60s.

On Tuesday, temperatures will cool a few degrees as low pressure and a subsequent active weather system move to our south over the Oregon coast. Despite a slight dip in temperatures, the region is expected to stay rain-free, the weather service said.

High pressure will begin to build northward along the coast into Wednesday, starting a drying trend and bumping temperatures closer to the 70s.

By Thursday, the ridge of high pressure will stretch across the Pacific Northwest and into Canada, causing sinking air to drop to the surface across the region, turning up the heat.

Highs in the Seattle area will climb from the low 70s to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, eventually tipping past 80 degrees — nearly 20 degrees above average — by Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.

While we're still several days out, confidence is increasing in a mid to late week warm up across W WA. Below are the chances of high temperatures reaching 80°F or above next Saturday- May 13th. #wawx pic.twitter.com/6F9y66SdO2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 7, 2023

There’s an 80% chance Seattle will have temperatures in the 80s on Saturday, and a 91% chance in Puyallup and Olympia, according to the weather service.

The mercury won’t stop rising there, though. There’s a 40% chance that Seattle highs will soar into the 90s on Mother’s Day, and a 50% chance of 90-degree temperatures in the southwest interior, which is “pretty unusual,” said Trent Davis, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

There’s a potential for heat advisories on Sunday, especially across the southwest interior and into the Puget Sound lowlands, the weather service said.

With warmer weather on the way lets talk 80s in Seattle:

Normal number of days in May 80°+ 2, record 7 (1958). 21 years out of 78 (27%) with 0 days.

Normal for other months June & Sept 4 days, July & August 10.

Most in one year 51 days (2015), least 2 (1954).

Great music. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 7, 2023

The last time Seattle hit 90 degrees in May was in 2008. There have been only seven 90-degree days in May — which typically has only two days with temperatures over 80 — in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport climate history, Davis said.