It’s been nearly five months since 60 degree temperatures have graced the Emerald City.

The average time between the last day to hit the 60s and the first one of the year is typically 109 days in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service.

At 147 days, we are solidly behind schedule. But that could all come to a happy end Friday or Saturday when the high is expected to reach 60, with sunny and clear skies in the afternoon.

Unfortunately, clouds will creep back Sunday, bringing a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Friday is likely to be the warmest day of the year so far, though it won’t break any records. Seattle’s March 17 record of 71 degrees was set in 1947.