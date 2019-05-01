The Seattle area is in for more clear skies and warming temperatures.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Seattle tend to describe this using words like “dry” and “sunny.”

“But you could also categorize it as ‘nice,'” meteorologist Carly Kovacik said. “Dry and sunny sounds nice to me.”

A convergence zone Wednesday evening over Kitsap and Snohomish counties could bring scattered but light showers to those areas, Kovacik said.

Other than that, it’s looking like a dry week that will likely extend through the weekend and into next week, she said.

Temperatures are expected to creep up into the low 70s this weekend and stay there for at least a few days, she said.

Even if we were to hit the mid-70s next week — which Kovacik doesn’t think is likely — it would not be as unseasonable as the few days in March when we broke temperature records for the warmest winter day ever recorded in Seattle.