After a few years of hot, dry, smoky weather, if you’re wondering what a normal Seattle summer feels like: This is it.

The normal high temperature for the Puget Sound area in July is 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

And this week, which is expected to shift back and forth between warmer and cooler weather, is not looking to break any records.

“It looks like it will warm up, then cool down, back and forth,” said meteorologist Dustin Guy.

The week started warm, with a high of 91 degrees recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, and is forecast to reach about 80-81 degrees on Monday, Guy said.

Cooler marine air and clouds are expected on Tuesday and into Wednesday, though, as a low-pressure trough moves in, he said. The lowlands will have a high temperature in the low 70s and a small chance of showers, he said. Rain and thunderstorms will be more likely in the mountains late Tuesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the clouds are expected to clear out and the high temperature could reach the mid-70s, he said. Thursday and Friday are expected to have clear skies with highs just slightly above the month’s average of 77 degrees.

More clouds are expected Saturday, when slightly cooler-than-average temperatures are expected to return.

Guy said he can understand why some people might feel summer has been slow to start, but insisted this is nothing new.

“I think what skews people is that three of the last four summers were really dry and warm and smoky, so if people are new to the area, it’s probably easy to see this as unusual,” he said. “They don’t know that, this year, we are steered back toward some resemblance of normal and don’t realize that this is slightly warmer than average.”