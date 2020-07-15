Right on schedule, here’s Seattle’s real summer.

Wednesday will be a sunny, warm day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s, said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A weak frontal system will push in overnight, bringing morning clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday and another round of clouds and a chance of showers Friday.

But Friday night, the skies will clear, he said.

“It looks like a warm and dry weekend with a warming trend,” Cook said.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s or low 80s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week, he said.

So far this week, the highs recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been a bit above normal at 76 degrees on Monday and 81 on Tuesday, Cook said.

“July is our warmest month,” he said.