Right on schedule, here’s Seattle’s real summer.
Wednesday will be a sunny, warm day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s, said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
A weak frontal system will push in overnight, bringing morning clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday and another round of clouds and a chance of showers Friday.
But Friday night, the skies will clear, he said.
“It looks like a warm and dry weekend with a warming trend,” Cook said.
High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s or low 80s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week, he said.
So far this week, the highs recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been a bit above normal at 76 degrees on Monday and 81 on Tuesday, Cook said.
“July is our warmest month,” he said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.