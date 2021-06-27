It’s official: Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded in Seattle.

The scorching milestone was set at 5:29 p.m., when the temperature hit 104 degrees, the highest on record dating back to 1945, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature had tied the previous record of 103 earlier Sunday afternoon, as an atmospheric “heat dome” baked the Pacific Northwest with an unprecedented stretch of triple-digit thermometer readings. It never got cooler than 79 degrees — a record-high minimum temperature, according to the NWS.

Sunday’s record could be short-lived, as Monday’s forecast is calling for temperatures of around 110 degrees.